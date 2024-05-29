Hilltop Holdings Inc. Reduces Stock Position in ProShares Short High Yield (NYSEARCA:SJB)

Hilltop Holdings Inc. cut its position in ProShares Short High Yield (NYSEARCA:SJB – Free Report) by 19.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,055 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,616 shares during the quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. owned about 0.26% of ProShares Short High Yield worth $484,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares Short High Yield in the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares Short High Yield in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. First Heartland Consultants Inc. lifted its stake in ProShares Short High Yield by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 27,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of ProShares Short High Yield by 30.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 27,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 6,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI bought a new position in shares of ProShares Short High Yield in the 4th quarter worth $3,659,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SJB opened at $17.30 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.40. ProShares Short High Yield has a one year low of $17.00 and a one year high of $18.96.

The Proshares Short High Yield (SJB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield index. The fund provides inverse exposure, reset daily, to a modified market-value-weighted index comprising US-dollar-denominated corporate high-yield bonds with maturities between 3 and 15 years.

