Hilltop Holdings Inc. Makes New $607,000 Investment in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust (NYSE:BGY)

Hilltop Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust (NYSE:BGY – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 115,176 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $607,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BGY. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 10,231,563 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $53,920,000 after buying an additional 202,688 shares in the last quarter. Karpus Management Inc. grew its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 16.5% in the third quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 5,376,306 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $26,828,000 after purchasing an additional 763,390 shares during the last quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 1,008,634 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,316,000 after purchasing an additional 11,126 shares in the last quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 383.0% during the 4th quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 599,902 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,161,000 after purchasing an additional 475,702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Arbitrage LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 98.3% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Arbitrage LLC now owns 554,368 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,766,000 after buying an additional 274,841 shares in the last quarter.

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust Price Performance

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust stock opened at $5.51 on Wednesday. BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust has a fifty-two week low of $4.68 and a fifty-two week high of $5.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.31.

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust Announces Dividend

About BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.034 per share. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.40%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th.

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe excluding the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

