Hilltop Holdings Inc. Has $632,000 Stock Holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Hilltop Holdings Inc. lowered its position in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,445 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 846 shares during the quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in D. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter worth $10,951,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Dominion Energy by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 250,540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,775,000 after buying an additional 29,320 shares in the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE grew its holdings in Dominion Energy by 37.0% during the 4th quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 8,443 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 2,280 shares during the last quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $237,000. Finally, TCW Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $622,000. 73.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Dominion Energy

In other news, Director Joseph M. Rigby bought 2,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $46.94 per share, with a total value of $99,982.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 8,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $395,093.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Robert M. Blue acquired 21,735 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $45.91 per share, for a total transaction of $997,853.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 176,240 shares in the company, valued at $8,091,178.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Joseph M. Rigby acquired 2,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $46.94 per share, with a total value of $99,982.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,417 shares in the company, valued at $395,093.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Dominion Energy Stock Up 0.2 %

Dominion Energy stock opened at $52.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.30 billion, a PE ratio of 27.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.53 and a 200-day moving average of $48.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.18 and a twelve month high of $54.74.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.34 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 11.57%. The business’s revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is presently 137.63%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on D shares. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Dominion Energy from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Bank of America raised Dominion Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Dominion Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.73.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

