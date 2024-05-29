Hilltop Holdings Inc. Has $571,000 Stock Holdings in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)

Hilltop Holdings Inc. decreased its stake in shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,358 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 768 shares during the period. Hilltop Holdings Inc.’s holdings in OGE Energy were worth $571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of OGE Energy by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 24,434 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $853,000 after purchasing an additional 2,197 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in OGE Energy by 178.1% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 762 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,873,306 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $65,435,000 after buying an additional 59,329 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of OGE Energy by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,023,969 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,767,000 after acquiring an additional 17,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of OGE Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $535,000. Institutional investors own 71.84% of the company’s stock.

OGE has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com upgraded OGE Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of OGE Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Argus cut shares of OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Barclays cut shares of OGE Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.40.

In related news, VP Cristina F. Mcquistion sold 4,187 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.92, for a total value of $142,023.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $879,409.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

OGE Energy stock opened at $35.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.99, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.23. OGE Energy Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $31.25 and a fifty-two week high of $37.30.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.26). OGE Energy had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 14.63%. The firm had revenue of $596.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $607.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 8th will be issued a $0.418 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 8th. This represents a $1.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.72%. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 84.77%.

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services provider in the United States. The company generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy. In addition, it provides retail electric service to approximately 896,000 customers, which covers a service area of approximately 30,000 square miles in Oklahoma and western Arkansas; and owns and operates coal-fired, natural gas-fired, wind-powered, and solar-powered generating assets.

