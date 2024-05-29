Hilltop Holdings Inc. Has $506,000 Stake in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Hilltop Holdings Inc. grew its position in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Free Report) by 19.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,992 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,129 shares during the quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Ameren were worth $506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AEE. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in Ameren by 73.8% during the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 478 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ameren during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ameren during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Ameren by 124.5% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 624 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in Ameren by 96.7% in the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 773 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AEE shares. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Ameren from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Ameren from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded Ameren from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Ameren from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Ameren in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $73.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.30.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ameren news, CEO Martin J. Lyons sold 7,270 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.70, for a total transaction of $513,989.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 246,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,422,883.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Ameren news, EVP Mark C. Lindgren sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.53, for a total value of $302,120.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,318,410.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Martin J. Lyons sold 7,270 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.70, for a total value of $513,989.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 246,434 shares in the company, valued at $17,422,883.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,900 shares of company stock valued at $931,350 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Ameren Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE AEE opened at $71.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.99 billion, a PE ratio of 16.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.44. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $73.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. Ameren Co. has a 12 month low of $67.03 and a 12 month high of $88.72.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.08). Ameren had a net margin of 15.84% and a return on equity of 10.20%. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Ameren Co. will post 4.58 EPS for the current year.

Ameren Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 12th. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.61%.

About Ameren

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. It engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution business.

