Hilltop Holdings Inc. Cuts Position in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI)

Hilltop Holdings Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI – Free Report) by 12.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 54,110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,422 shares during the period. Hilltop Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund were worth $662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RQI. Lee Financial Co increased its stake in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 24,643 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 14,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. Josh Arnold Investment Consultant LLC boosted its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Josh Arnold Investment Consultant LLC now owns 32,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its holdings in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 20,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC raised its position in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 6.0% during the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 32,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 1,856 shares during the last quarter.

Get Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund alerts:

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund Trading Down 1.9 %

RQI stock opened at $11.18 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.60. Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.17 and a 12 month high of $12.64.

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund Announces Dividend

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 11th.

(Free Report)

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RQI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.