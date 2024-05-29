Hilltop Holdings Inc. Boosts Holdings in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Hilltop Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Free Report) by 24.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,354 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,359 shares during the period. Hilltop Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $548,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ARCC. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Capital in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Ares Capital by 93.9% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,922 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Ares Capital by 218.7% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,960 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 137.2% during the fourth quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 2,142 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC raised its position in shares of Ares Capital by 59.3% in the fourth quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 2,351 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.38% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ARCC shares. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Ares Capital in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Ares Capital in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Ares Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Ares Capital from $21.50 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on Ares Capital from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.50.

NASDAQ:ARCC opened at $21.34 on Wednesday. Ares Capital Co. has a 52 week low of $18.00 and a 52 week high of $21.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.31. The company has a market capitalization of $13.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The investment management company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $701.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $703.85 million. Ares Capital had a net margin of 62.77% and a return on equity of 12.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Ares Capital Co. will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.00%. Ares Capital’s payout ratio is currently 65.75%.

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

