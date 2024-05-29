Hilltop Holdings Inc. Acquires 1,979 Shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB)

Hilltop Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB – Free Report) by 11.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 19,966 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,979 shares during the quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF were worth $537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. First United Bank & Trust bought a new position in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 34.6% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $68,000.

Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:BAB opened at $26.12 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.36. Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.29 and a fifty-two week high of $27.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -199.62 and a beta of 0.22.

About Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF

PowerShares Build America Bond Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called The BofA Merrill Lynch Build America Bond Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invests at least 80% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index.

