Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on HIBB. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on Hibbett from $74.00 to $87.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Hibbett in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Monness Crespi & Hardt reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Hibbett in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Williams Trading reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $73.00 target price on shares of Hibbett in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on Hibbett from $70.00 to $87.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Hibbett has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.79.

Get Hibbett alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on HIBB

Hibbett Stock Performance

HIBB opened at $86.38 on Monday. Hibbett has a one year low of $34.86 and a one year high of $87.13. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.55, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.72. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.45.

Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 15th. The company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $466.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $477.42 million. Hibbett had a return on equity of 25.72% and a net margin of 5.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.91 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Hibbett will post 8.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Hibbett

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HIBB. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hibbett by 34.0% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 40,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,934,000 after buying an additional 10,322 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Hibbett in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $371,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Hibbett by 28.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 2,619 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Hibbett by 162.8% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 13,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 8,628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners acquired a new position in Hibbett during the third quarter worth $2,242,000. 94.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hibbett Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hibbett, Inc together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of athletic-inspired fashion products in the United States. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment, and related accessories. The company operates Hibbett stores, City Gear stores, and Sports Additions athletic shoe stores.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hibbett Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hibbett and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.