HI Price Hits $0.0005 (HI)

HI (HI) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 28th. One HI token can now be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. HI has a market cap of $1.35 million and $170,558.17 worth of HI was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, HI has traded down 4.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.46 or 0.00009444 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.66 or 0.00011198 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001359 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68,338.21 or 0.99930304 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.99 or 0.00011680 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0448 or 0.00000065 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $75.50 or 0.00110401 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00003771 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

HI Profile

HI is a token. It was first traded on July 31st, 2021. HI’s total supply is 9,833,337,402 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,768,384,825 tokens. HI’s official Twitter account is @hi_com_official. HI’s official website is www.hi.com. The Reddit community for HI is https://reddit.com/r/hi_official. The official message board for HI is resources.hi.com.

HI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HI (HI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. HI has a current supply of 9,833,337,402 with 5,452,569,823.932 in circulation. The last known price of HI is 0.00049122 USD and is down -1.46 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 25 active market(s) with $249,849.91 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hi.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HI using one of the exchanges listed above.

