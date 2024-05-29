HI (HI) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $1.37 Million

HI (HI) traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 29th. During the last seven days, HI has traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One HI token can currently be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. HI has a market capitalization of $1.37 million and $215,562.53 worth of HI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About HI

HI is a token. It launched on July 31st, 2021. HI’s total supply is 9,833,337,402 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,768,384,825 tokens. The Reddit community for HI is https://reddit.com/r/hi_official. HI’s official Twitter account is @hi_com_official. The official website for HI is www.hi.com. HI’s official message board is resources.hi.com.

HI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HI (HI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. HI has a current supply of 9,833,337,402 with 5,452,569,823.932 in circulation. The last known price of HI is 0.00048984 USD and is down -0.07 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 25 active market(s) with $183,146.42 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hi.com/.”

