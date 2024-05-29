HI (HI) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $1.37 Million

HI (HI) traded up 2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on May 29th. In the last week, HI has traded up 1.3% against the dollar. One HI token can now be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. HI has a total market capitalization of $1.37 million and approximately $206,197.28 worth of HI was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.49 or 0.00009573 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.89 or 0.00011639 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001395 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $67,664.85 or 0.99796286 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.10 or 0.00011953 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0450 or 0.00000066 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $76.40 or 0.00112677 BTC.

ERC20 (ERC20) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000520 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00003814 BTC.

HI Profile

HI (CRYPTO:HI) is a token. Its genesis date was July 31st, 2021. HI’s total supply is 9,833,337,402 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,768,384,825 tokens. HI’s official Twitter account is @hi_com_official. The official message board for HI is resources.hi.com. HI’s official website is www.hi.com. The Reddit community for HI is https://reddit.com/r/hi_official.

Buying and Selling HI

According to CryptoCompare, "HI (HI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. HI has a current supply of 9,833,337,402 with 5,452,569,823.932 in circulation. The last known price of HI is 0.00048984 USD and is down -0.07 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 25 active market(s) with $183,146.42 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hi.com/."

