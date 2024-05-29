HG (OTCMKTS:STLY) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $5.78

HG Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:STLY – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.78 and traded as high as $5.90. HG shares last traded at $5.90, with a volume of 500 shares traded.
HG Price Performance
The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.78.
HG Company Profile
HG Holdings, Inc engages in the title insurance and real estate businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Title Insurance Services, Reinsurance, Management Services, and Real Estate. The company provides title insurance, closing and/or escrow, and similar or related services in connection with residential and commercial real estate transactions.
