Hess (NYSE:HES) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on HES. Mizuho raised their target price on Hess from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Hess from $172.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Hess from $164.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $178.08.

Hess stock opened at $152.05 on Monday. Hess has a 12 month low of $124.27 and a 12 month high of $167.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.85 billion, a PE ratio of 23.28 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $155.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $147.91.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $1.43. Hess had a net margin of 17.41% and a return on equity of 22.73%. The business had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 36.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Hess will post 9.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Timothy B. Goodell sold 2,701 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.52, for a total transaction of $390,348.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 162,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,433,050.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Timothy B. Goodell sold 2,701 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.52, for a total value of $390,348.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 162,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,433,050.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John B. Hess sold 73,885 shares of Hess stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.87, for a total transaction of $10,777,604.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 138,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,234,794.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 155,798 shares of company stock valued at $22,811,166. 9.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in Hess by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 4,415 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $674,000 after buying an additional 844 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in Hess by 424.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 19,466 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,971,000 after purchasing an additional 15,757 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in Hess during the 1st quarter worth about $36,936,000. Wahed Invest LLC raised its position in Hess by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 5,428 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $829,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Covenant Trust Company N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Hess in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. 88.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

