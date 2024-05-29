Hermez Network Tops One Day Trading Volume of $32,407.23 (HEZ)

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 29th. Hermez Network has a total market capitalization of $157.63 million and approximately $32,407.23 worth of Hermez Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Hermez Network has traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Hermez Network token can currently be bought for approximately $4.31 or 0.00006380 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.47 or 0.00009567 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.86 or 0.00011621 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001363 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67,710.04 or 1.00127052 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.01 or 0.00011849 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0439 or 0.00000065 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $75.28 or 0.00111318 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00003819 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Hermez Network Profile

Hermez Network is a token. Its genesis date was October 14th, 2020. Hermez Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,534,435 tokens. Hermez Network’s official message board is blog.hermez.io. Hermez Network’s official website is hermez.io. Hermez Network’s official Twitter account is @hermez_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Hermez Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hermez Network (HEZ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Hermez Network has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 4,700,000 in circulation. The last known price of Hermez Network is 4.34289249 USD and is up 0.36 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $43,107.58 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hermez.io/.”

