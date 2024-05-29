Hermez Network Price Hits $4.34 on Major Exchanges (HEZ)

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 28th. Hermez Network has a market cap of $158.46 million and $44,436.53 worth of Hermez Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Hermez Network has traded up 0.1% against the US dollar. One Hermez Network token can currently be bought for $4.34 or 0.00006344 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.47 or 0.00009440 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.69 or 0.00011212 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001361 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68,597.79 or 1.00018543 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.99 or 0.00011651 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0449 or 0.00000066 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $75.72 or 0.00110409 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00003760 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Hermez Network Profile

Hermez Network (CRYPTO:HEZ) is a token. It launched on October 14th, 2020. Hermez Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,534,435 tokens. Hermez Network’s official website is hermez.io. The official message board for Hermez Network is blog.hermez.io. Hermez Network’s official Twitter account is @hermez_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Hermez Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hermez Network (HEZ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Hermez Network has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 4,700,000 in circulation. The last known price of Hermez Network is 4.32742387 USD and is down -0.77 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $20,492.52 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hermez.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hermez Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hermez Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hermez Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

