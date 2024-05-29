Henderson EuroTrust (LON:HNE) Plans Dividend of GBX 3.50

Henderson EuroTrust (LON:HNE – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, May 20th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be given a dividend of GBX 3.50 ($0.04) per share on Wednesday, June 19th. This represents a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. This is a boost from Henderson EuroTrust’s previous dividend of $3.00. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Henderson EuroTrust Stock Performance

LON:HNE opened at GBX 160.50 ($2.05) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Henderson EuroTrust has a 1-year low of GBX 123.52 ($1.58) and a 1-year high of GBX 164.50 ($2.10). The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 155.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 146.57. The stock has a market cap of £340.04 million, a P/E ratio of 1,250.00 and a beta of 0.89.

Get Henderson EuroTrust alerts:

Henderson EuroTrust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Henderson EuroTrust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. It is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Continental Europe, with an emphasis on Western Europe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Receive News & Ratings for Henderson EuroTrust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henderson EuroTrust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.