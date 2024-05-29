Henderson EuroTrust (LON:HNE) Plans Dividend of GBX 3.50

Henderson EuroTrust (LON:HNE – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, May 20th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be given a dividend of GBX 3.50 ($0.04) per share on Wednesday, June 19th. This represents a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. This is a boost from Henderson EuroTrust’s previous dividend of $3.00. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Henderson EuroTrust Stock Performance
LON:HNE opened at GBX 160.50 ($2.05) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Henderson EuroTrust has a 1-year low of GBX 123.52 ($1.58) and a 1-year high of GBX 164.50 ($2.10). The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 155.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 146.57. The stock has a market cap of £340.04 million, a P/E ratio of 1,250.00 and a beta of 0.89.
Henderson EuroTrust Company Profile
