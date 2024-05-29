Health and Happiness (H&H) International (OTCMKTS:BTSDF) Hits New 1-Year High at $1.19

Health and Happiness (H&H) International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:BTSDF – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.19 and last traded at $1.19, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.19.
Health and Happiness (H&H) International Price Performance
The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.19 and a 200-day moving average of $1.18.
Health and Happiness (H&H) International Company Profile
Health and Happiness (H&H) International Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and sells pediatric nutrition, baby care, adult nutrition and care, and pet nutrition and care products in China, Australia, New Zealand, North America, and internationally. The company offers milk formulas for infants, children and expectant, and nursing mothers; probiotic and nutrition supplements in the form of sachets, capsules, gummies, and tablets for infants, children, and expectant mothers; and vitamins, herbal and mineral supplements, and skin care and sports nutrition products for adults; dried baby food and baby care products; and complete pet food products, and multicondition pet supplements.
See Also
