Head-To-Head Survey: Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) and Globaltrans Investment (OTCMKTS:GLTVF)

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Free Report) and Globaltrans Investment (OTCMKTS:GLTVF – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Canadian National Railway and Globaltrans Investment, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Canadian National Railway 0 17 2 0 2.11 Globaltrans Investment 0 0 0 0 N/A

Canadian National Railway currently has a consensus price target of $134.47, indicating a potential upside of 8.99%. Given Canadian National Railway’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Canadian National Railway is more favorable than Globaltrans Investment.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Profitability

80.7% of Canadian National Railway shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.4% of Canadian National Railway shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Canadian National Railway and Globaltrans Investment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Canadian National Railway 32.81% 23.27% 8.94% Globaltrans Investment N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Canadian National Railway and Globaltrans Investment’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Canadian National Railway $12.47 billion 6.29 $4.17 billion $6.27 19.65 Globaltrans Investment N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Canadian National Railway has higher revenue and earnings than Globaltrans Investment.

Summary

Canadian National Railway beats Globaltrans Investment on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks. It offers trucking services, such as door-to-door services, import and export dray, interline services, and specialized services, comprising flatbed trucks, on-deck mobile transport trays, expedited cargo, and permit/overweight services; and supply chain services. It serves automotive, coal, fertilizers, temperature controlled cargo, forest products, dimensional, grain, metal and minerals, petroleum and chemicals, consumer goods, and third party logistics applications. The company operates a rail network of approximately 20,000 route-miles of track and shipping spanning. Canadian National Railway Company was incorporated in 1919 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

About Globaltrans Investment

Globaltrans Investment Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight rail transportation, railcar leasing, and other ancillary services in Cyprus, Russia, Estonia, and Ukraine. It transports metallurgical cargoes, oil products and oil, coal, and construction materials; and leases and maintains rolling stock. The company operated a fleet of 66,115 units, including 62,354 owned units and 3,761 leased units. It serves various Blue-chip, metals, oil and gas, and other industrial sectors. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is based in Moscow, Russia.

