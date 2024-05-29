Head-To-Head Contrast: Security National Financial (NASDAQ:SNFCA) and Stronghold Digital Mining (NASDAQ:SDIG)

Security National Financial (NASDAQ:SNFCA – Get Free Report) and Stronghold Digital Mining (NASDAQ:SDIG – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Security National Financial and Stronghold Digital Mining’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Security National Financial $318.50 million 0.55 $14.49 million $0.92 8.21 Stronghold Digital Mining $74.97 million 0.63 -$71.40 million ($4.72) -0.65

Security National Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Stronghold Digital Mining. Stronghold Digital Mining is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Security National Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Security National Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A Stronghold Digital Mining 0 0 2 0 3.00

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Security National Financial and Stronghold Digital Mining, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Stronghold Digital Mining has a consensus target price of $7.83, suggesting a potential upside of 155.99%. Given Stronghold Digital Mining’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Stronghold Digital Mining is more favorable than Security National Financial.

Risk & Volatility

Security National Financial has a beta of 0.95, indicating that its stock price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Stronghold Digital Mining has a beta of 2.7, indicating that its stock price is 170% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

45.6% of Security National Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 19.3% of Stronghold Digital Mining shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.6% of Security National Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 47.6% of Stronghold Digital Mining shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Security National Financial and Stronghold Digital Mining’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Security National Financial 6.47% 6.74% 1.46% Stronghold Digital Mining 3.58% 27.19% 9.94%

Summary

Stronghold Digital Mining beats Security National Financial on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Security National Financial

Security National Financial Corporation engages in the life insurance, cemetery and mortuary, and mortgage businesses. The company's Life Insurance segment is involved in selling and servicing lines of life insurance, annuity products, and accident and health insurance. It offers various life insurance products, including funeral plans and interest-sensitive life insurance, as well as other traditional life, accident, and health insurance products; annuity products comprising single and flexible premium deferred annuities, and immediate annuities; and diver's accident insurance policies. This segment also cedes and assumes various risks with various authorized unaffiliated reinsurers pursuant to reinsurance treaties. Its Cemetery and Mortuary segment operates eight mortuaries and five cemeteries in Utah; one cemetery in California; and four mortuaries and one cemetery in New Mexico. This segment also offers plots, interment vaults, mausoleum crypts, markers, caskets, urns, and other death care related products; and provides professional services of funeral directors, opening and closing of graves, use of chapels and viewing rooms, and use of automobiles and clothing. The company's Mortgages segment originates and underwrites residential and commercial loans for new construction, existing homes, and real estate projects primarily in Florida, Nevada, Texas, and Utah. It offers residential mortgage lending services to real estate brokers and builders, as well as directly with consumers. Security National Financial Corporation was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

About Stronghold Digital Mining

Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc., a crypto asset mining company, focuses on Bitcoin mining in the United States. It operates in two segments, Energy Operations and Cryptocurrency Operations. It also owns and operates coal refuse power generation facilities; and provides environmental remediation and reclamation services. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

