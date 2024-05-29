Head-To-Head Contrast: PSQ (PSQH) versus Its Peers

PSQ (NYSE:PSQH – Get Free Report) is one of 32 public companies in the “Advertising” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare PSQ to similar businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, dividends and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

17.3% of PSQ shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 30.5% of shares of all “Advertising” companies are held by institutional investors. 32.1% of PSQ shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 18.5% of shares of all “Advertising” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

PSQ has a beta of 0.45, meaning that its stock price is 55% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PSQ’s peers have a beta of 1.10, meaning that their average stock price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio PSQ $5.69 million -$53.33 million -0.15 PSQ Competitors $1.14 billion $226.72 million -2.54

This table compares PSQ and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

PSQ’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than PSQ. PSQ is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares PSQ and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PSQ -674.94% -762.28% -62.43% PSQ Competitors -66.42% -107.16% -16.79%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for PSQ and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PSQ 0 0 2 0 3.00 PSQ Competitors 266 561 666 22 2.29

PSQ currently has a consensus price target of $7.50, suggesting a potential upside of 112.46%. As a group, “Advertising” companies have a potential upside of 89.79%. Given PSQ’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe PSQ is more favorable than its peers.

Summary

PSQ peers beat PSQ on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

PSQ Company Profile

PSQ Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates an online marketplace through advertising and eCommerce in the United States. It operates through two segments, Marketplace and Brands segments. The PSQ platform is accessible through its mobile application and website. The company also sells diapers and wipes to mothers online under the EveryLife brand name. PSQ Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in West Palm Beach, Florida.

