Head-To-Head Comparison: Lipella Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LIPO) and Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX)

Lipella Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LIPO – Get Free Report) and Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

74.3% of Lipella Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.4% of Chimerix shares are owned by institutional investors. 39.6% of Lipella Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.1% of Chimerix shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Lipella Pharmaceuticals and Chimerix’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lipella Pharmaceuticals -992.04% -171.66% -145.43% Chimerix -25,337.96% -41.32% -37.83%

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lipella Pharmaceuticals $450,000.00 10.50 -$4.62 million N/A N/A Chimerix $320,000.00 262.03 -$82.10 million ($0.93) -1.01

This table compares Lipella Pharmaceuticals and Chimerix’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Lipella Pharmaceuticals has higher revenue and earnings than Chimerix.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Lipella Pharmaceuticals and Chimerix, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lipella Pharmaceuticals 0 0 1 0 3.00 Chimerix 0 0 2 0 3.00

Lipella Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus target price of $2.00, suggesting a potential upside of 222.14%. Chimerix has a consensus target price of $8.50, suggesting a potential upside of 808.61%. Given Chimerix’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Chimerix is more favorable than Lipella Pharmaceuticals.

Volatility & Risk

Lipella Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.77, indicating that its share price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Chimerix has a beta of 1.13, indicating that its share price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Chimerix beats Lipella Pharmaceuticals on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lipella Pharmaceuticals

Lipella Pharmaceuticals Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on developing drugs by reformulating the active agents in existing generic drugs and optimizing these reformulations for various applications. The company develops LP-10, a formulation of tacrolimus that has completed Phase 2a clinical trial for patients with radiation-induced hemorrhagic cystitis; LP-310, a formulation of tacrolimus for the treatment of oral lichen planus; and LP-410, an oral liposomal formulation of tacrolimus for the treatment of oral graft-versus-host disease (GVHD). Lipella Pharmaceuticals Inc. was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

About Chimerix

Chimerix, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines to improve and extend the lives of patients facing deadly diseases. Its pipeline products include ONC201 a program that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for treating patients with H3 K27M-mutant diffuse glioma, as well as in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of rare neuroendocrine tumors; and ONC206, an imipridone, Dopamine Receptor D2 (DRD2) antagonist, and caseinolytic protease P (ClpP) agonist, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for adult and pediatric patients with primary central nervous system tumors. The company also develops ONC212, an imipridone agonist of the orphan G protein-coupled receptors (GPCR) tumor suppressor GPR132, as well as ClpP for oncology indications; and CMX521, a nucleoside analog antiviral drug candidate for the treatment of SARS-CoV-2. It has license agreement with SymBio Pharmaceuticals to develop and commercialize TEMBEXA for human diseases other than orthopoxviruses, including smallpox. Chimerix, Inc. was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina.

