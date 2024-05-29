HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) Shares Up 2.4%

HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) shares were up 2.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $328.77 and last traded at $326.29. Approximately 220,263 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 1,060,362 shares. The stock had previously closed at $318.66.

Several analysts recently commented on HCA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on HCA Healthcare from $330.00 to $359.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $322.00 to $329.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. TD Cowen cut their target price on HCA Healthcare from $371.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on HCA Healthcare from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $317.00.

The firm has a market cap of $85.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.89, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.26, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $318.34 and its 200 day moving average is $306.33.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $5.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.01 by $0.35. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 8.20% and a return on equity of 674.49%. The company had revenue of $17.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.93 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 20.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.16%.

HCA Healthcare declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, January 30th that allows the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 7.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 1,863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.18, for a total value of $607,673.34. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,397,042.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 1,863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.18, for a total transaction of $607,673.34. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,612 shares in the company, valued at $6,397,042.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael S. Cuffe sold 6,311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.88, for a total transaction of $1,999,829.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,387,253.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,617 shares of company stock valued at $4,321,986. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 37.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 7,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,916 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 205.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 18,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,255,000 after buying an additional 12,608 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc purchased a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,379,000. Swedbank AB purchased a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the first quarter valued at approximately $95,882,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the first quarter valued at approximately $537,000. 62.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates hospitals and related healthcare entities in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

