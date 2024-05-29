Haynes International, Inc. (HAYN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.22 on June 14th

Haynes International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAYN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 28th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of 0.22 per share by the basic materials company on Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st.
Haynes International has a payout ratio of 19.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Haynes International to earn $4.77 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.4%.
Haynes International Trading Down 0.0 %
Shares of HAYN opened at $58.88 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 7.63. Haynes International has a 52-week low of $41.15 and a 52-week high of $60.86. The firm has a market cap of $752.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.89, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s fifty day moving average is $59.88 and its 200-day moving average is $56.80.
Haynes International Company Profile
Haynes International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes nickel and cobalt-based alloys in sheet, coil, and plate forms in the United States, Europe, China, and internationally. The company offers high-temperature resistant alloys used by manufacturers of equipment, including jet engines for the aerospace market, gas turbine engines for power generation, and industrial heating equipment.
