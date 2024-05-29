Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) Forecasted to Post FY2026 Earnings of $0.25 Per Share

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn issued their FY2026 EPS estimates for shares of Hawaiian in a note issued to investors on Thursday, May 23rd. Seaport Res Ptn analyst D. Mckenzie expects that the transportation company will post earnings of $0.25 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Hawaiian’s current full-year earnings is ($5.40) per share.

Get Hawaiian alerts:

Separately, Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Hawaiian from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th.

Hawaiian Trading Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ HA opened at $13.67 on Monday. Hawaiian has a one year low of $3.70 and a one year high of $14.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.74, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $708.79 million, a PE ratio of -2.36 and a beta of 2.37.

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported ($2.77) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.75) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $645.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $629.24 million. Hawaiian had a negative return on equity of 301.69% and a negative net margin of 10.90%. Hawaiian’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.17) EPS.

Institutional Trading of Hawaiian

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hawaiian in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Hawaiian during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hawaiian by 210.4% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,487 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 3,719 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hawaiian during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hawaiian by 97.2% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,984 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 3,936 shares during the period. 70.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hawaiian Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Hawaiian Airlines, Inc, engages in the scheduled air transportation of passengers and cargo. It provides daily services on North America routes between the State of Hawai'i and Long Beach, Los Angeles, Oakland, Ontario, Sacramento, San Diego, San Francisco, and San Jose, California; Las Vegas, Nevada; Seattle, Washington; Portland, Oregon; Phoenix, Arizona; New York City, New York; Austin, Texas; and Boston, Massachusetts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hawaiian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hawaiian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.