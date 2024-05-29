Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $68.17.
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on HAS shares. UBS Group upped their price target on Hasbro from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Hasbro from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Hasbro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $77.00 price objective on shares of Hasbro in a report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Hasbro from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hasbro
Hasbro Stock Up 1.8 %
NASDAQ:HAS opened at $61.75 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $58.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.75. Hasbro has a 1-year low of $42.66 and a 1-year high of $73.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.09, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.67.
Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.34. Hasbro had a positive return on equity of 25.41% and a negative net margin of 29.60%. The company had revenue of $757.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $739.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. Hasbro’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Hasbro will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.
Hasbro Company Profile
Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a toy and game company in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, Latin America, Australia, China, and Hong Kong. The company operates through Consumer Products; Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming; Entertainment; and Corporate and Other segments.
