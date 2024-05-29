Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Posted by on May 29th, 2024

Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HASGet Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $68.17.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on HAS shares. UBS Group upped their price target on Hasbro from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Hasbro from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Hasbro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $77.00 price objective on shares of Hasbro in a report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Hasbro from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Hasbro

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hasbro

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 37.1% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Hasbro in the fourth quarter valued at $70,544,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Hasbro by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 1,326,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,756,000 after buying an additional 22,688 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Hasbro during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,250,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 47,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,133,000 after acquiring an additional 2,875 shares during the last quarter. 91.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hasbro Stock Up 1.8 %

NASDAQ:HAS opened at $61.75 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $58.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.75. Hasbro has a 1-year low of $42.66 and a 1-year high of $73.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.09, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.67.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HASGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.34. Hasbro had a positive return on equity of 25.41% and a negative net margin of 29.60%. The company had revenue of $757.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $739.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. Hasbro’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Hasbro will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

Hasbro Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a toy and game company in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, Latin America, Australia, China, and Hong Kong. The company operates through Consumer Products; Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming; Entertainment; and Corporate and Other segments.

See Also

Analyst Recommendations for Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS)

Receive News & Ratings for Hasbro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hasbro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.