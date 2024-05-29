Hang Lung Properties Limited (OTCMKTS:HLPPY) Short Interest Update

Hang Lung Properties Limited (OTCMKTS:HLPPY – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a decrease of 96.3% from the April 30th total of 34,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 369,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Hang Lung Properties Stock Down 5.5 %

OTCMKTS:HLPPY traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.60. The stock had a trading volume of 502,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 206,236. Hang Lung Properties has a twelve month low of $4.59 and a twelve month high of $8.66. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.89.

Hang Lung Properties Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.3638 per share. This is a positive change from Hang Lung Properties’s previous dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 7th.

Hang Lung Properties Company Profile

Hang Lung Properties Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the property investment, development, and management activities in Hong Kong and Mainland China. It operates through Property Leasing and Property Sales segments. The company is involved in the development, sale, and leasing of properties.

