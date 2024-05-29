Hagerty, Inc. (NYSE:HGTY) Director Sells $12,798.00 in Stock

Hagerty, Inc. (NYSE:HGTY – Get Free Report) Director Robert I. Kauffman sold 1,422 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $12,798.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,390,403 shares in the company, valued at $30,513,627. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Hagerty Stock Up 0.2 %

Hagerty stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.99. 34,595 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,090. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 149.77 and a beta of 0.77. Hagerty, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.52 and a 1-year high of $9.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.52.

Hagerty (NYSE:HGTY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $271.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $264.32 million. Hagerty had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 6.35%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hagerty, Inc. will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Hagerty by 14.6% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Hagerty by 3.3% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 55,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Hagerty by 21.2% in the first quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. now owns 24,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 4,250 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Hagerty by 15.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 36,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hagerty in the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. 20.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hagerty, Inc provides insurance agency services worldwide. It offers motor vehicle and boat insurance products; and reinsurance products. The company provides Hagerty Media, which publishes contents through the Hagerty Drivers Club Magazine (HDC), video content, and social media channels; HDC that offers subscription based products and services, including HDC Magazine, automotive enthusiast events, proprietary vehicle valuation tools, emergency roadside services, and special vehicle-related discounts.

