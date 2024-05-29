Gulf Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:GURE) Short Interest Update

Gulf Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:GURE – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,700 shares, a growth of 438.9% from the April 30th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Gulf Resources Price Performance

GURE stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.64. 12,236 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,012. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.42. Gulf Resources has a twelve month low of $0.85 and a twelve month high of $2.98.

About Gulf Resources

Gulf Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and trades bromine and crude salt, chemical products, and natural gas in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Bromine, Crude salt, Chemical products, and Natural gas segments. It also provides bromine for use in bromine compounds, intermediates in organic synthesis, brominated flame retardants, fumigants, water purification compounds, dyes, medicines, and disinfectants.

