Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT) and Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple (NYSE:GRP.U) Critical Review

Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT – Get Free Report) and Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple (NYSE:GRP.U – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Granite Point Mortgage Trust and Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Granite Point Mortgage Trust 1 1 2 0 2.25 Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple 0 0 0 0 N/A

Granite Point Mortgage Trust currently has a consensus target price of $6.56, indicating a potential upside of 122.84%. Given Granite Point Mortgage Trust’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Granite Point Mortgage Trust is more favorable than Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple.

Dividends

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Granite Point Mortgage Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 20.4%. Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple pays an annual dividend of $2.30 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.7%. Granite Point Mortgage Trust pays out -26.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple pays out 91.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Granite Point Mortgage Trust is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

51.6% of Granite Point Mortgage Trust shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.1% of Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple shares are held by institutional investors. 2.3% of Granite Point Mortgage Trust shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Granite Point Mortgage Trust and Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Granite Point Mortgage Trust -40.36% 2.75% 0.79% Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple 40.76% 4.03% 2.36%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Granite Point Mortgage Trust and Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Granite Point Mortgage Trust $70.20 million 2.14 -$63.20 million ($2.31) -1.27 Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple $386.07 million 8.05 $101.24 million $2.52 19.58

Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple has higher revenue and earnings than Granite Point Mortgage Trust. Granite Point Mortgage Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Granite Point Mortgage Trust has a beta of 1.8, indicating that its stock price is 80% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple has a beta of 1.15, indicating that its stock price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple beats Granite Point Mortgage Trust on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Granite Point Mortgage Trust

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc., a real estate investment trust, originates, invests in, and manages senior floating-rate commercial mortgage loans, and other debt and debt-like commercial real estate investments in the United States. The company provides intermediate-term bridge or transitional financing for various purposes, including acquisitions, recapitalizations, and refinancing, as well as a range of business plans, including lease-up, renovation, repositioning, and repurposing of the commercial property. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust is engaged in the ownership and management of predominantly industrial properties in Canada, the United States, Mexico and Europe. The Company owns and manages rental income properties. Its services include sourcing and real estate acquisition, site development, assisting with government approvals and re-zoning to specific uses, build-to-suit construction, property renovation, project management and long-term leasing. Granite Real Estate Investment Trust, formerly known as Granite Real Estate Inc., is based in Toronto, Canada.

