Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Posted by on May 29th, 2024

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIMFree Report) in a research report released on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Good Times Restaurants Price Performance

NASDAQ:GTIM opened at $2.64 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.00 and a beta of 1.77. Good Times Restaurants has a 1 year low of $2.15 and a 1 year high of $3.57. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIMGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $35.44 million during the quarter. Good Times Restaurants had a return on equity of 2.00% and a net margin of 0.47%.

Good Times Restaurants Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Good Times Restaurants Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the restaurant business in the United States. It operates and franchises Good Times Burgers & Frozen Custard, an upscale quick-service drive-through dining restaurant; and owns, operates, franchises, and licenses Bad Daddy's Burger Bar, a full-service upscale casual dining restaurant.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Good Times Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Good Times Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.