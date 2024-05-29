Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM – Free Report) in a research report released on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Good Times Restaurants Price Performance

NASDAQ:GTIM opened at $2.64 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.00 and a beta of 1.77. Good Times Restaurants has a 1 year low of $2.15 and a 1 year high of $3.57. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $35.44 million during the quarter. Good Times Restaurants had a return on equity of 2.00% and a net margin of 0.47%.

Good Times Restaurants Company Profile

Good Times Restaurants Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the restaurant business in the United States. It operates and franchises Good Times Burgers & Frozen Custard, an upscale quick-service drive-through dining restaurant; and owns, operates, franchises, and licenses Bad Daddy's Burger Bar, a full-service upscale casual dining restaurant.

