GlucoTrack, Inc. (NASDAQ:GCTK) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

GlucoTrack, Inc. (NASDAQ:GCTK – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a drop of 97.9% from the April 30th total of 75,500 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 41,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

GlucoTrack Trading Down 5.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GCTK traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.00. 3,017 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,880. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.65. GlucoTrack has a fifty-two week low of $0.66 and a fifty-two week high of $4.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

GlucoTrack (NASDAQ:GCTK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

In other news, Director Drew Sycoff purchased 36,508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.30 per share, with a total value of $230,000.40. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 590,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,718,581.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . 17.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

GlucoTrack, Inc, a medical device company, focused on the design, development, and commercialization of novel technologies for people with diabetes in the United States. It develops GlucoTrack, a noninvasive glucose monitoring device that helps people with diabetes and pre-diabetics to obtain blood glucose level readings without the pain.

