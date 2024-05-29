GlucoTrack, Inc. (NASDAQ:GCTK) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

GlucoTrack, Inc. (NASDAQ:GCTK – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a drop of 97.9% from the April 30th total of 75,500 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 41,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
GlucoTrack Trading Down 5.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ:GCTK traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.00. 3,017 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,880. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.65. GlucoTrack has a fifty-two week low of $0.66 and a fifty-two week high of $4.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.
GlucoTrack (NASDAQ:GCTK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
Insider Buying and Selling
GlucoTrack Company Profile
GlucoTrack, Inc, a medical device company, focused on the design, development, and commercialization of novel technologies for people with diabetes in the United States. It develops GlucoTrack, a noninvasive glucose monitoring device that helps people with diabetes and pre-diabetics to obtain blood glucose level readings without the pain.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than GlucoTrack
- Investing in large cap stocks: Diving into big caps
- Ralph Lauren Slingshots Higher as Sentiment Improves for Retailer
- How to Find Undervalued Stocks
- Determining Your Risk Tolerance – A Comprehensive Guide
- Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Ratings
- Decker’s Stock Surges Like Nvidia Through $1,000 on Robust Growth
Receive News & Ratings for GlucoTrack Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GlucoTrack and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.