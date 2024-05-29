Global Business Travel Group (NYSE:GBTG) Shares Up 0.3%

Global Business Travel Group, Inc. (NYSE:GBTG – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 0.3% on Monday . The company traded as high as $5.86 and last traded at $5.83. Approximately 287,100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 36% from the average daily volume of 210,380 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.81.

Global Business Travel Group Stock Up 1.4 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Get Global Business Travel Group alerts:

Global Business Travel Group (NYSE:GBTG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $549.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.21 million. Global Business Travel Group had a negative return on equity of 4.82% and a negative net margin of 3.40%. As a group, research analysts expect that Global Business Travel Group, Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global Business Travel Group

Global Business Travel Group Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Global Business Travel Group by 53.7% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,323 shares during the period. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Global Business Travel Group during the 1st quarter worth $109,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Global Business Travel Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $157,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Global Business Travel Group by 10.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 95,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 9,197 shares during the period. Finally, Ionic Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global Business Travel Group by 480.1% in the first quarter. Ionic Capital Management LLC now owns 131,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $789,000 after purchasing an additional 108,619 shares during the period. 82.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Global Business Travel Group, Inc provides business-to-business (B2B) travel platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers a suite of technology-enabled solutions to business travelers and clients; travel content suppliers, such as airlines, hotels, ground transportation, and aggregators; and third-party travel agencies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Global Business Travel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Business Travel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.