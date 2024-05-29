Global Business Travel Group (NYSE:GBTG) Shares Up 0.3%

Global Business Travel Group, Inc. (NYSE:GBTG – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 0.3% on Monday . The company traded as high as $5.86 and last traded at $5.83. Approximately 287,100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 36% from the average daily volume of 210,380 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.81.
Global Business Travel Group Stock Up 1.4 %
The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.
Global Business Travel Group (NYSE:GBTG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $549.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.21 million. Global Business Travel Group had a negative return on equity of 4.82% and a negative net margin of 3.40%. As a group, research analysts expect that Global Business Travel Group, Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global Business Travel Group
Global Business Travel Group Company Profile
Global Business Travel Group, Inc provides business-to-business (B2B) travel platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers a suite of technology-enabled solutions to business travelers and clients; travel content suppliers, such as airlines, hotels, ground transportation, and aggregators; and third-party travel agencies.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Global Business Travel Group
- What Are the U.K. Market Holidays? How to Invest and Trade
- What is Naked Short Selling? A Complete Overview
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- Energy Sector Dip Presents a Compelling Buying Opportunity
- Stock Average Calculator
- The Rate Cut Party is Postponed, Not for These Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Global Business Travel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Business Travel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.