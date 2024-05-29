Geodrill Limited (OTCMKTS:GEODF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Geodrill Limited (OTCMKTS:GEODF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,200 shares, an increase of 928.6% from the April 30th total of 700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 23,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Geodrill Price Performance

Shares of Geodrill stock remained flat at $1.60 on Tuesday. 8,753 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,798. Geodrill has a 52-week low of $1.14 and a 52-week high of $2.47. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.39.

About Geodrill

Geodrill Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides mineral exploration drilling services to mining companies in West Africa, Egypt, Chile, and Peru. It offers reverse circulation, core, air-core, deep directional Navi, water borehole, underground, and horizontal drilling services, as well as reverse circulation and reverse circulation grade control.

