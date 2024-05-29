Geodrill Limited (OTCMKTS:GEODF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Geodrill Limited (OTCMKTS:GEODF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,200 shares, an increase of 928.6% from the April 30th total of 700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 23,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Geodrill Price Performance
Shares of Geodrill stock remained flat at $1.60 on Tuesday. 8,753 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,798. Geodrill has a 52-week low of $1.14 and a 52-week high of $2.47. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.39.
About Geodrill
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Geodrill
- When to Sell a Stock for Profit or Loss
- GameStop Will Rocket Higher: The Move Won’t Last
- Breakout Stocks: What They Are and How to Identify Them
- 3 Stocks Insiders are Buying That Should be on Your Radar
- Pros And Cons Of Monthly Dividend Stocks
- Momentum Investing: A Guide to Getting Started
Receive News & Ratings for Geodrill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Geodrill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.