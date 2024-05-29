Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN) Receives $159.33 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $156.83.

GRMN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Garmin from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Tigress Financial increased their price target on Garmin from $175.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on Garmin from $119.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Bank of America lowered Garmin from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th.

Garmin Stock Performance

NYSE GRMN opened at $162.40 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $154.01 and its 200 day moving average is $136.73. Garmin has a fifty-two week low of $99.61 and a fifty-two week high of $171.64. The company has a market capitalization of $31.19 billion, a PE ratio of 22.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.99.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Garmin had a return on equity of 17.26% and a net margin of 24.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Garmin will post 5.77 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Garmin

In related news, Director Jonathan Burrell sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.15, for a total transaction of $2,192,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 623,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,173,339.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 90,000 shares of company stock worth $12,890,850 in the last quarter. 19.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GRMN. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its stake in shares of Garmin by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 2,309 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in Garmin by 17.6% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 542 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Garmin by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,168 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust increased its position in Garmin by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,518 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Insight Folios Inc raised its stake in shares of Garmin by 3.5% in the first quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 2,768 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.41% of the company’s stock.

Garmin Company Profile

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices worldwide. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; smartwatch devices; scales and monitors; and fitness accessories. This segment also provides Garmin Connect and Garmin Connect Mobile, which are web and mobile platforms where users can track and analyze their fitness, activities and workouts, and wellness data; and Connect IQ, an application development platform.

