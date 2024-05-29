GAP (GPS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

GAP (NYSE:GPS – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 30th. Analysts expect GAP to post earnings of $0.12 per share for the quarter. GAP has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS and its Q1 2024 guidance at EPS.Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

GAP (NYSE:GPS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The apparel retailer reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.29. GAP had a return on equity of 22.56% and a net margin of 3.37%. The business had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.75) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect GAP to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

GAP Trading Down 3.1 %

Shares of GPS opened at $20.34 on Wednesday. GAP has a twelve month low of $7.79 and a twelve month high of $28.59. The stock has a market cap of $7.60 billion, a PE ratio of 15.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.07.

GAP Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 10th. GAP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.78%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GPS. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on GAP to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of GAP in a research report on Friday, May 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of GAP from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of GAP from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on GAP from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.15.

Insider Buying and Selling at GAP

In related news, CEO Mark Breitbard sold 27,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.18, for a total transaction of $767,115.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 123,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,493,897.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Mark Breitbard sold 27,222 shares of GAP stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.18, for a total value of $767,115.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 123,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,493,897.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Katrina O’connell sold 45,266 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.58, for a total transaction of $1,022,106.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,937 shares in the company, valued at $134,057.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 266,723 shares of company stock valued at $6,886,765. 31.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About GAP

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, and Athleta brands. Its products include adult apparel and accessories; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities for women and girls.

