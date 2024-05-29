G999 24-Hour Volume Tops $2.72 (G999)

G999 (G999) traded 29.3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 29th. In the last seven days, G999 has traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar. One G999 coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. G999 has a total market capitalization of $37.59 million and approximately $2.72 worth of G999 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get G999 alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $36.63 or 0.00054426 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.67 or 0.00011402 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.16 or 0.00018064 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.72 or 0.00012949 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00003299 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.16 or 0.00007651 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001007 BTC.

G999 Coin Profile

G999 (G999) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 6th, 2020. G999’s total supply is 16,832,913,757 coins. G999’s official Twitter account is @g999blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for G999 is g999main.net.

According to CryptoCompare, “G999 uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority; managing transactions and the issuing of G999 is carried out collectively by the network.

[Telegram](https://web.telegram.org/z/)[Discord](https://discord.com/invite/CK532ec)[Facebook](https://www.facebook.com/G999Blockchain)[Instagram](https://www.instagram.com/accounts/login/?next=/g999blockchain/)[YouTube](https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCcvLPZzO3QJ2KlSx4sZpF8w/?guided%5Fhelp%5Fflow=5&disable%5Fpolymer=true)”

G999 Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as G999 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire G999 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase G999 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for G999 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for G999 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.