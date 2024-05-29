FY2024 EPS Estimates for CAE Inc. Cut by National Bank Financial (NYSE:CAE)

CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE – Free Report) (TSE:CAE) – Analysts at National Bank Financial lowered their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of CAE in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 22nd. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen now forecasts that the aerospace company will post earnings of $0.64 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.85. The consensus estimate for CAE’s current full-year earnings is $0.68 per share.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of CAE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of CAE in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of CAE from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Desjardins downgraded shares of CAE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of CAE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.75.

Shares of NYSE:CAE opened at $18.57 on Monday. CAE has a 52-week low of $17.40 and a 52-week high of $25.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.83 and a 200 day moving average of $20.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a PE ratio of 29.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CAE. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of CAE by 97.2% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 305,191 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,299,000 after purchasing an additional 150,429 shares during the period. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CAE during the 1st quarter valued at $235,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in CAE by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 52,483 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in CAE in the 1st quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in CAE by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,881,594 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $38,836,000 after acquiring an additional 27,299 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.36% of the company’s stock.

CAE Company Profile

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides simulation training and critical operations support solutions in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, Oceania and Africa, and Rest of Americas. It operates through three segments: Civil Aviation, Defense and Security, and Healthcare.

