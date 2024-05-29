Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. Futu had a net margin of 42.77% and a return on equity of 18.46%. The firm had revenue of $331.27 million for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share.

Futu Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FUTU traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $77.08. 753,395 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,584,649. Futu has a fifty-two week low of $35.91 and a fifty-two week high of $81.86. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.67.

Get Futu alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. CLSA raised shares of Futu from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Futu from $81.00 to $85.80 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Futu from $76.90 to $75.30 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Futu from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $92.00 in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.37.

About Futu

(Get Free Report)

Futu Holdings Limited provides digitalized securities brokerage and wealth management product distribution service in Hong Kong and internationally. It offers online financial services, including securities and derivative trades brokerage, margin financing and fund distribution services through its Futubull and Moomoo digital platforms.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Futu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Futu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.