Fundamental Global Inc. (NASDAQ:FGFPP) to Issue $0.50 Quarterly Dividend

Fundamental Global Inc. (NASDAQ:FGFPP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Saturday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.50 per share on Saturday, June 15th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st.
Fundamental Global Stock Performance
NASDAQ FGFPP remained flat at $16.99 during trading on Wednesday. 860 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,724. Fundamental Global has a 1-year low of $12.00 and a 1-year high of $19.19. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.03.
Fundamental Global Company Profile
