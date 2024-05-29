Fundamental Global Inc. (NASDAQ:FGFPP) to Issue $0.50 Quarterly Dividend

Fundamental Global Inc. (NASDAQ:FGFPP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Saturday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.50 per share on Saturday, June 15th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st.

Fundamental Global Stock Performance

NASDAQ FGFPP remained flat at $16.99 during trading on Wednesday. 860 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,724. Fundamental Global has a 1-year low of $12.00 and a 1-year high of $19.19. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.03.

Fundamental Global Company Profile

Fundamental Global Inc engages in reinsurance, merchant banking, and asset management business. The company offers initial public offering services. It also offers specialty property and casualty reinsurance services. In addition, the company provides investment advisory services. The company was formerly known as Ballantyne Strong, Inc and changed its name to FG Group Holdings Inc in December 2022.

