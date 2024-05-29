FullNet Communications, Inc. (FULO) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.00 on June 15th

FullNet Communications, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FULO – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 15th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.0037 per share on Saturday, June 15th. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st.

FullNet Communications Price Performance

Shares of FULO stock opened at $0.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.22. FullNet Communications has a fifty-two week low of $0.10 and a fifty-two week high of $0.60.

FullNet Communications (OTCMKTS:FULO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 1st. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.05 million during the quarter.

About FullNet Communications

FullNet Communications, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated communications services to individuals, businesses, organizations, educational institutions, and governmental agencies in the United States. It offers mass notification services using text messages and automated telephone calls; carrier-neutral equipment colocation services; Internet access, and web hosting and related services; customized live help desk outsourcing services; and voice and data solutions.

