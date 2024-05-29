FTAI Aviation (NYSE:FTAI) Shares Gap Down to $84.65

FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NYSE:FTAI – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $84.65, but opened at $81.30. FTAI Aviation shares last traded at $80.07, with a volume of 312,632 shares.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FTAI. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on FTAI Aviation from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of FTAI Aviation in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of FTAI Aviation in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of FTAI Aviation from $66.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Compass Point lifted their price objective on shares of FTAI Aviation from $71.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, FTAI Aviation currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.95.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $73.48 and its 200 day moving average is $57.97. The stock has a market cap of $7.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.49 and a beta of 1.90.

FTAI Aviation (NYSE:FTAI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $326.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.07 million. FTAI Aviation had a net margin of 21.08% and a return on equity of 188.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that FTAI Aviation Ltd. will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. FTAI Aviation’s payout ratio is currently 54.79%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of FTAI Aviation by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 47,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,680,000 after buying an additional 3,712 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FTAI Aviation by 2,121.9% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 237,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,448,000 after purchasing an additional 226,940 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of FTAI Aviation by 1.4% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 28,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of FTAI Aviation by 271.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 182,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,495,000 after purchasing an additional 133,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of FTAI Aviation by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 255,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,079,000 after purchasing an additional 31,233 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

FTAI Aviation Ltd. owns and acquires aviation and offshore energy equipment for the transportation of goods and people worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aviation Leasing and Aerospace Products. The Aviation Leasing segment owns and manages aviation assets, including aircraft and aircraft engines, which it leases and sells to customers.

