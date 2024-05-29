FTAI Aviation (NYSE:FTAI) PT Raised to $96.00

FTAI Aviation (NYSE:FTAI – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by analysts at Compass Point from $88.00 to $96.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Compass Point’s target price points to a potential upside of 21.32% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on FTAI. StockNews.com cut FTAI Aviation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of FTAI Aviation in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of FTAI Aviation from $66.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of FTAI Aviation from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on FTAI Aviation from $62.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.75.

Get FTAI Aviation alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on FTAI

FTAI Aviation Price Performance

Shares of FTAI traded down $5.52 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $79.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,526,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 884,443. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $73.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.97. FTAI Aviation has a fifty-two week low of $27.29 and a fifty-two week high of $86.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.86 and a beta of 1.90.

FTAI Aviation (NYSE:FTAI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.06). FTAI Aviation had a return on equity of 188.45% and a net margin of 21.08%. The business had revenue of $326.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that FTAI Aviation will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in FTAI Aviation by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 47,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,680,000 after buying an additional 3,712 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in FTAI Aviation by 2,121.9% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 237,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,448,000 after acquiring an additional 226,940 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in FTAI Aviation by 1.4% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 28,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,009,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in FTAI Aviation by 271.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 182,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,495,000 after purchasing an additional 133,499 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in FTAI Aviation by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 255,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,079,000 after purchasing an additional 31,233 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

About FTAI Aviation

(Get Free Report)

FTAI Aviation Ltd. owns and acquires aviation and offshore energy equipment for the transportation of goods and people worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aviation Leasing and Aerospace Products. The Aviation Leasing segment owns and manages aviation assets, including aircraft and aircraft engines, which it leases and sells to customers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FTAI Aviation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTAI Aviation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.