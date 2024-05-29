Freehold Royalties Ltd. (FRHLF) to Issue Dividend of $0.07 on June 17th

Freehold Royalties Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FRHLF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, May 24th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.0659 per share on Monday, June 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This is a boost from Freehold Royalties’s previous dividend of $0.07.

Freehold Royalties Stock Performance

OTCMKTS FRHLF opened at $10.31 on Wednesday. Freehold Royalties has a twelve month low of $9.30 and a twelve month high of $11.35. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.36.

Get Freehold Royalties alerts:

Freehold Royalties Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Freehold Royalties Ltd. engages in the acquiring and managing royalty interests in the crude oil, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and potash properties in Western Canada and the United States. Freehold Royalties Ltd. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Freehold Royalties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freehold Royalties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.