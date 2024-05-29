Freehold Royalties Ltd. (FRHLF) to Issue Dividend of $0.07 on June 17th

Freehold Royalties Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FRHLF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, May 24th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.0659 per share on Monday, June 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This is a boost from Freehold Royalties’s previous dividend of $0.07.
Freehold Royalties Stock Performance
OTCMKTS FRHLF opened at $10.31 on Wednesday. Freehold Royalties has a twelve month low of $9.30 and a twelve month high of $11.35. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.36.
Freehold Royalties Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Freehold Royalties
- Pros And Cons Of Monthly Dividend Stocks
- What is Naked Short Selling? A Complete Overview
- Utilities Stocks Explained – How and Why to Invest in Utilities
- Energy Sector Dip Presents a Compelling Buying Opportunity
- What Are the FAANG Stocks and Are They Good Investments?
- The Rate Cut Party is Postponed, Not for These Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Freehold Royalties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freehold Royalties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.