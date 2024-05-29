Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.13

Fossil Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOSL – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.13 and traded as high as $1.37. Fossil Group shares last traded at $1.31, with a volume of 233,800 shares trading hands.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Fossil Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd.

The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.13.

Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The accessories brand company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $254.90 million during the quarter. Fossil Group had a negative return on equity of 37.15% and a negative net margin of 10.44%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fossil Group during the fourth quarter valued at $1,496,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Fossil Group by 102.6% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 57,023 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 28,882 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Fossil Group by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,869,450 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock worth $3,851,000 after buying an additional 93,033 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Fossil Group by 163.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 53,022 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 32,858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fossil Group by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,672,340 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock worth $2,726,000 after acquiring an additional 15,279 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.14% of the company’s stock.

Fossil Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and distributes consumer fashion accessories in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company's products include traditional watches, smartwatches, jewelry, handbags, small leather goods, belts, and sunglasses.

