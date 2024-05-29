Formula One Group (OTCMKTS:FWONB) Hits New 52-Week High at $66.50

Formula One Group (OTCMKTS:FWONB – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $66.50 and last traded at $66.50, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $66.50.

Formula One Group Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.54 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $61.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.90.

Formula One Group (OTCMKTS:FWONB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter. Formula One Group had a net margin of 10.94% and a return on equity of 1.92%. The business had revenue of $550.00 million for the quarter.

Formula One Group Company Profile

Formula One Group, through its subsidiary Formula 1, engages in the motorsports business in the United States and internationally. The company holds commercial rights for the FIA Formula One world championship, approximately a nine-month long motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship.

