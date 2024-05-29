Foresight Solar (LON:FSFL) Insider Buys £10,025.01 in Stock

Foresight Solar (LON:FSFL – Get Free Report) insider Christopher Ambler purchased 11,523 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 87 ($1.11) per share, for a total transaction of £10,025.01 ($12,803.33).

Christopher Ambler also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 14th, Christopher Ambler bought 11,129 shares of Foresight Solar stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 90 ($1.15) per share, for a total transaction of £10,016.10 ($12,791.95).

Shares of LON FSFL traded up GBX 0.30 ($0.00) during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 86.70 ($1.11). The stock had a trading volume of 865,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 743,001. The company has a market capitalization of £497.65 million, a PE ratio of -4,335.80 and a beta of 0.26. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 86.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 91.78. Foresight Solar has a 1 year low of GBX 81.40 ($1.04) and a 1 year high of GBX 108 ($1.38). The company has a quick ratio of 121.68, a current ratio of 13.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 25th were given a GBX 1.90 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.1%. Foresight Solar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -40,000.00%.

Foresight Solar Fund Limited (LSE:FSFL) specializes infrastructure investments in new energy and environment with a focus on solar power plants and solar farms. It seeks to invest in the United Kingdom.

