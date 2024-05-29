Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV Takes Position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH)

Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 58,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,300,000. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV owned approximately 0.09% of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 706.5% in the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 88.1% in the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Payden & Rygel Investment Group acquired a new stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000.

Shares of TLH stock traded down $1.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $99.78. 260,839 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 641,101. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $93.08 and a fifty-two week high of $111.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $101.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.44.

The iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury 10-20 Year TR index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the U.S. Treasury TLH was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

