Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV Makes New Investment in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 27,339 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,299,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 69.5% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 239 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

United Parcel Service Stock Down 1.1 %

NYSE:UPS traded down $1.45 on Wednesday, reaching $136.13. The stock had a trading volume of 1,217,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,988,232. The company has a 50-day moving average of $147.28 and a 200 day moving average of $150.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $116.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.05. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $133.68 and a 12-month high of $192.98.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $21.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.84 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 37.42% and a net margin of 6.60%. United Parcel Service’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.20 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be given a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 10th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is currently 94.49%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UPS has been the topic of several recent research reports. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on United Parcel Service from $147.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $178.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Argus downgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $154.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $165.23.

Check Out Our Latest Report on United Parcel Service

About United Parcel Service

(Free Report)

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.