Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV Invests $6.99 Million in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 151,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,990,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 1,737.2% in the 3rd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 33,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after purchasing an additional 31,912 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the third quarter worth about $136,000. Financial Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $820,000. Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC now owns 584,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,559,000 after acquiring an additional 72,184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 427,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,702,000 after acquiring an additional 24,912 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:IUSB traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $44.62. The stock had a trading volume of 411,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,057,720. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.92 and its 200-day moving average is $45.20. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a one year low of $42.56 and a one year high of $46.35.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.1498 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 1st.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

